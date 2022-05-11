Koffee With Karan is all set to return with season 7 and the fans of the show will get to know more industry gossip. Meanwhile, everyone is looking forward to the next season as some interesting guest lineup is expected. As per the latest reports, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor who have been very much vocal about their relationship might be gracing the show together.

Initially while announcing the new season, KJo left everyone sad by sharing that KWK won’t be returning. However, hours after the news went viral, the filmmaker made another announcement saying the chat won’t air on TV instead it’ll stream on an OTT platform.

Meanwhile, as everyone eagerly waits for Koffee With Karan season 7, India Today has reported that B-Town’s hottest couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will be appearing on the show. The two stars often make headlines for showing their love on social media and around 3 years back, the couple officially announced their relationship.

A source close to the development told the news portal, “The guest list for the season is still being updated and only 5-6 pairs have been confirmed so far. Talks are on with many to check for their availability and dates. Discussions are on with the lovebirds in town. The two (Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora) have not given their nod.”

Looking at their lovely social media posts together it is sure that the episode will be fun as the couple will spill some secrets about their relationships.

Meanwhile, an earlier report by Peeping Moons has shared the names of confirmed pairs for Koffee With Karan season 7, that includes, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan & Anil Kapoor along with B-Town BFFs Janhvi Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan.

