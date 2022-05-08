Today, the entire world is celebrating ‘Mother’s Day’. Honestly, if you would ask us, mothers don’t need a specific day to be celebrated, they should be celebrated every day because they’re simply amazing and we wouldn’t exist without them. Malaika Arora who happens to be a single mother to Arhaan Khan has spoken about the challenges of the same in an insightful interview. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Malaika was 28 when she had Arhaan. She shares her son with actor and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The two got married in 1998 and separated in 2017 and ever since then, Malaika is single-handedly winning at motherhood and how.

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Malaika Arora opened up on ‘motherhood’ on this Mother’s Day and said, “‘This will end your career!’ is what people said when I was expecting. Back then, after marriage, you’d barely see an actress on screen. But being raised by women who advocated being independent, I knew motherhood just meant I was to essay one more role—the role of mom! I worked through my pregnancy—shuttling shows, & rehearsals. And when Arhaan was born, I promised to give him the world. I also promised myself—I won’t lose my identity in the process of being a mom. Ever since, I’ve lived up to both the promises. 2 months after delivery, I performed at an award show. I was proud of myself because I also made it back home in time to tuck Arhaan in bed. Knowing that I could juggle motherhood & work empowered me. In fact, I said yes to Karan for Kaal Dhamaal a year after delivery!”

Malaika Arora also shared a strong message for all the mums out there and said, “live your dream—go after that job, leave if you’re in an unhappy marriage, & prioritize yourself. Being a mom doesn’t mean you stop being you. Motherhood is not the end. Treat it as a comma, but never as a full stop!”

That’s one beautiful message by Malaika. Way to go, you!

