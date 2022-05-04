Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Pooja Bhatt is most well known for her appearance in the 1990 film Sadak but she made her debut with the TV film Daddy. She was one of the leading actresses in the 90s and her whirlwind romance with Ranvir Shorey was well known. But did you know she was in a relationship with Sohail Khan? Scroll down to know more.

Before Salman Khan’s brother Sohail got married to Seema Khan of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame, he was in a serious relationship with Pooja. So much so, that the two even planned to get married. However, that did not happen. So what went wrong? Let’s find out.

Back in 1995 during an interview with Stardust Magazine, Pooja Bhatt opened up about her relationship with Sohail Khan and her equation with his brother Salman Khan as well. Reportedly both Pooja and Salman did not get along well at that time.

When asked about her boyfriend Sohail and his family, the Bombay Begum actress said, “I’m so comfortable with his family too. They’re really nice. I feel so welcome there. I’m made to feel that I belong. I respect them all so much because there are no questions asked. They let me be what I am, not what I was. They like me for my one-to-one interaction. They’re like my family.”

Pooja Bhatt further said, “I’m very, very fond of his father. I met Arbaaz only recently and I like him a lot. Baby (Alvira ) is very nice. His mom is so wonderful, they’re all very warm. I agree Salman and I hated each other initially for some weird reason. We just didn’t get along. And that was made out to be this great ‘war’ between us. I guess it started because I didn’t do the film Love or whatever. But, today we get along very well too. In fact, we’re one big happy family.”

Talking about her relationship and marriage plans with Sohail Khan, Pooja said, “I’m aware of the fact that there are a lot of critics out there who’s already putting a time limit on our relationship. I don’t even want to waste time reacting. Marriage is definitely on my mind, but Sohail is just on the threshold of an exciting, new career as a director and I want to work two more years before deciding on the venue and the menu. We do want a future together. Not just as in the normal culmination of any relationship but in wanting to be together. I want it and so does he. Ours is a relationship that has grown due to various factors – trust, respect, understanding – everything is covered. Ultimately, we know the value of our relationship. But ill-wishers will be ill-wishers. There’ll always be the negative types. Like see, there are lawyers who’ll always pray that people do illegal things or there are divorces, so they can make a living out of it. Voyeurism is a hobby of the world. But I’m mature. I’m not living on anyone else’s terms but my own. Be it professional or personal, or anything. I’m only answerable to myself and I only compromise with myself. As for the rest of the world, they can go to hell.”

However, the relationship did not last long as Sohail Khan went on to marry Seema Khan in 1998. The two are also now living separately. Pooja Bhatt married Manish Makhija in 2004. After 11 years of marriage, they got separated in 2014.

