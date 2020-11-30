Netflix’s newest offering Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives has been trending on the Internet over the past weekend as it released last Friday. The show that has received a mixed response from the critics and audience is in the headlines today for one more reason. While being a deep dive in the life of star wives, netizens are now questioning if Sohail Khan and Seema Khan are in an open marriage. Below is all you need to know about the same.

It all started in the first episode of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives when Sohail entered the show as he came home to Seema. While talking to the camera, Seema said something to the effect of “So, Sohail came over.” This happened to be the first hint. Next was when their son Nirvaan came back from the U, and Seema told him to spend more time with her.

Nirvaan, at that point, said, “You are talking as if I live across the ocean. I live across the street.” Following which Seema Khan talking to the audience said, “I don’t see enough of him. He stays with his dad, and he comes here and sleeps. It’s one of the most annoying things about Nirvaan.”

Twitterati has now smelled trouble in the paradise. While the claims of open marriage were shunned by the two itself, their living separately has bothered a lot of netizens. Reacting to the same a Twitter user wrote, “But for me, it was Seema Khan and her I couldn’t care less attitude that defined the Bollywood wife avatar. Clearly Sohail and her are not in a good space but she has owned it without a speck of drama.”

Another wrote, “Isn’t they show suppose to be About Bollywood wives how come seema khan and Sohail Khan not living together? Isn’t that what husband and wife’s supposed to do?”

