Whenever we talk about the self-made people, Shah Rukh Khan is the one who never skips our mind. The actor is the best example of how a middle-class boy can become one of the biggest film stars in the world. After going through a fair share of struggle, Khan tasted unprecedented fame and success. But unfortunately, to see the journey of capturing the throne as King Khan, his parents weren’t present in the world.

As we all know, SRK lost his parents before tasting the success in Bollywood i.e. at a very young age. That’s the one thing which the Pathan actor always mentions. On several occasions, he has spoken on being feeling lonely after the death of his parents and wish they could have lived more to see their son becoming a superstar.

One such occasion was during the promotions of Hichki when Rani Mukerji interviewed Shah Rukh Khan. She asked him about the biggest Hichki (hiccup) moment of life. There Khan spoke about the death of his parents. He said, “My greatest ‘Hichki moment’ is the death of my parents. I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (Shah Rukh and his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly.”

“I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life. My parents went away suddenly. We got to know they had cancer and within two and a half months, they were gone. I didn’t know what to do. I just felt one night, while at their mazaar (tomb) that I should fill this void with something. I got a fortunate break in films. For me, acting is not work but a place to vent out my feelings. I always say this that one morning, when I wake up, I will realise that I have spent all these emotions and now have nothing more to give (as an actor),” Shah Rukh Khan added.

Well, there’s no doubt that SRK has successfully managed to conquer his biggest Hichki moment in life and we’re sure that his parents would be watching everything from heaven.

