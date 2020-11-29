Abhishek Bachchan has left a great impression with his performance in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. A few days ago, the film released on Netflix. It has an ensemble cast of Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf and Pearle Maaney. Currently, the actor has resumed the shooting of Bob Biswas in Kolkata.

For Abhishek, the journey in the film industry hasn’t been easy. He has seen a lot of ups and downs. But the actor never lost hope and kept doing his best. In his career of 20 years, the actor has done different kinds of role.

The Ludo actor didn’t shy away from doing multi-starrers. There is quite a list of his films which includes co-stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan and more. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Abhishek Bachchan was asked how it’s said that an actor’s ego comes in between the work when he works with multiple actors. The Big Bull actor responded, “Sadly, we end up labelling this as an actor’s ego. I think that is where the fundamental problem is. I understand why the media would label it as such, it’s more sensational and grabs more eyeballs, and is the easiest way to explain a situation. It’s actually not that.”

Abhishek Bachchan shared that his ego has never been a problem for him as he never lets it come into is work. In these 20 years, he has learnt a lot of things. He knows that ego will destroy a person’s work and doesn’t take a person anywhere.

About doing multi-starrers, the Bob Biswas actor said, “I am very comfortable and enjoy doing a multi- star cast or ensemble piece. I have done a lot of multi-starrers, and if not all, they have been with highly accomplished actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan or my father (Amitabh Bachchan). It’s just a pleasure to be around and learn from them. The silver lining is that when you are in the frame with these people, you live off reflected glory to some extent. They are so good, they make you look good!”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming promising projects are Bob Biswas and The Big Bull where there is no ensemble cast. Everyone is curious to see him in these two promising roles.

