Abhishek Bachchan had a pretty cool 2020 as his web series Breathe: Into The Shadows & film, Ludo received so much love from the viewers. Now the actor is back to the shooting of his upcoming film Bob Biswas.

Junior Bachchan had started shooting of Biswas in January this year itself but due to lockdown, it came to a halt. However, now he is back on the sets and in his character.

Abhishek Bachchan who is shooting for Bob Biswas along with Chitrangada Singh in Kolkata was clicked by those who spotted him. And the pictures have been going viral on social media since then. It’s a treat to see him in his character of a psychopath killer which will require him wearing spectacles, a straight hair wig, and a pair of simple shirt and trousers. Chitrangada Singh was also clicked along with him. Have a look at the pictures below:

Isn’t that exciting?

Recently before travelling to Kolkata for Bob Biswas’s shooting Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a selfie. In the selfie, he is seen sitting on a plane with his protective gear on.

“#BackToBeingBob Stay safe everyone. Travel safe. #maskon keep your mask on,” he captioned the image.

Bob Biswas is a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 hit, Kahaani, which starred Vidya Balan.

Abhishek Bachchan who had contracted the coronavirus a while ago, often uses social media to request his fans to always wear a mask while stepping out.

In September, he had posted a video to convey the message to his fans. “Wherever you go out or meet somebody …keep your mask on guys. Don’t take it lightly. Be safe,” he had said in the video.

Chitrangada Singh also announced the news of getting back on the sets by saying that she is feeling happy to be back at work. She also shared a photograph where she can be seen getting her make-up and hair done in front of a mirror.

“On set .. face paint on ! Yayy,” captioned the actress using the hashtags #bobbiswas #boundscript #cityofjoy #happytobebackatwork

Are you excited for Bob Biswas? Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the film.

