Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don: The Chase Begins Again comes in the list as one of his best movies. Released in 2006, it is an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 starrer of the same name. Actor-director Farhan Akhtar helmed the SRK led film. It is loved for its story, action, performances and music.

The title track gives everyone goosebumps. Singer Shaan has brought in the swag, power and style in the song that SRK’s character had in the movie. Ace musicians Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the amazing album for the film.

Now, in an interview, singer Shaan made some interesting revelations. He said that to sing Shah Rukh Khan‘s Don song, he had done push-ups. Strange, isn’t it? Even Shankar Mahadevan was surprised to see this new warm-up style of the singer. In an interaction with Bollywood Life, the singer made these revelations.

Shaan said, “I excused myself, I said give me 30 seconds, aur yeh line aa jayega (and this line will come). So Shankar aur sab the and they said said, ‘Yeh kya karne wala hai 30 seconds mein ki line aa jayega.’ Toh main wahi unke saamne pushups karna shuru kiya, 20 pushups kiya, utha, and I said, ‘Take,’ aur phir aa gaya gaana (Shankar Mahadevan along with Ehsaan & Loy were there. They were confused as to what am I going to do as next line will be coming in 30 seconds. Immediately, I started doing pushups in front of them. I did 20 pushups, I got up and said, ‘Take’ and sang the song).”

The singer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Don title track added, “Shankar always shares this story with everyone. He says, ‘I’ve seen people, woh log riyaz karte hai, garam paani peete hai, chai peete hai, yeh pehli baar dekha, yeh bola 30 second de do main pushup karke gaoonga’ (Shankar shares this story with everyone. He tells them ‘I’ve seen people do their riyaz, drink warm water, chai. This is the first time I’m seeing something like. He asked for 30 seconds to do pushups before singing).”

Enjoy the song:

This is quite an interesting revelation. We wonder if SRK knows about the efforts Shaan took to perfect the song or not!

