Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is currently shooting in the hill town of Manali, is getting ready for night curfew that has been imposed.

She shared a selfie wearing a mask and a hoodie jacket on Instagram.

“When in Manali, do as the Manalians do! Garm raho bhaiya! The new rules being contemplated and getting in place are, fines and curfew after 8 pm until 6 am ,Nature getting a breather after 8 . .#fauxfurjacket,” Raveena Tandon captioned the image.

Raveena Tandon has been shooting in Manali for a while now and has fallen in love with the natural beauty of the mountains. She has been flooding social media with photos and videos from Manali.

Raveena will also be seen in the much awaited KGF Chapter 2. The actor will be seen playing a pivotal part in the Yash starrer. Director Prashanth Neel shared her first look a while back.

