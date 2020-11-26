Months into the unlock mode and Deepika Padukone is already working day and night! The actress was recently in Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She also reportedly has begun shooting for Pathan which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback post a hiatus of 2 years. Amidst it all, DP shares he’s thankful for the lockdown and the reason is Ranveer Singh.

As most of us know, celebrity couples barely get time to spend with each other. Same is the case with Deepika and Ranveer who are flying high in their respective careers. Singh too has a couple of projects under his kitty including Cirkus, Takht and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Now, Deepika Padukone in a recent interview has opened up about the lockdown. She has nothing but gratitude, especially for the fact that she and husband Ranveer Singh did not get locked away from each other.

Deepika Padukone told Hindustan Times, “It (lockdown) has, of course, been a difficult time for a lot of people. And that’s why, the one thing that I absolutely feel, this year, is gratitude. Just to be able to be at home with each other, and being safe is a blessing. Thank God, we (she and Ranveer) didn’t get locked down without each other, which happened to quite a few people. So, what more can we ask for.”

When asked if the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise, given that she got to spend time with Ranveer, Deepika answered, “Absolutely. We were certainly not complaining (smiles).”

The actress also opened up about the new normal. “Now, we know what the drill is and all of us take extra precautions, in terms of following guidelines, wearing masks, and even sanitisation, of not just our hands but all the equipments too. Before the shoot, we are also taken through a drill of what it’s going to be like. So, that way, we work in a very safe environment. Initially, though, it was exhausting as it’s something you’re not used to but once you get used to it, it’s fine,” she added.

