Ranbir Kapoor is a lover boy and that’s not even a mystery. The actor has dated some of the most beautiful women from the Industry. Be it Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or now Alia Bhatt, he’s got the best of them all. But do you know about his first date? It was a rather emotional yet funny incident. Read on for the scoop below.

The Brahmastra actor revealed about it all when he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. During interaction with the audience, a fan asked Ranbir if he remembers his first date as he’s already dated so many women. It was during this time that the actor narrated the incident in front of Kapil, Navjot Singh Sidhu and the audience.

Revealing that he was in Class 8, Ranbir Kapoor shared that he was attending a terrace party. He found his girlfriend sobbing in the corner. The surrounding was romantic as the sun was setting. “Main wahaan gaya, hero ke jaise, aur bola (I went there, like a hero, and asked), ‘Why are you crying?’ She said, ‘Because I don’t trust you,’ shared the actor.”

As expected, Ranbir Kapoor was not expecting that answer. The Ae Dil Ka Mushkil actor continued, “Wahaan main kuch hakka bakka ho gaya. Mujhe pata nahi tha ki main kya bolun. Trust matlab kaise paaun? Toh maine seedha haath bahar nikaala aur bola (I was a little bewildered. I did not know what to say and how to gain her trust, so I stretched my hand out towards her and asked), ‘Now do you trust me?’ That was my first date.”

When Kapil Sharma asked him about what happened next, Ranbir joked that the girl never saw him again.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently dating Alia Bhatt. The couple is all set to appear together on-screen for the first time in Brahmastra. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy amongst others.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in Brahmastra.

