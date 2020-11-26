Bigg Boss 14 has been witnessing a lot of new twist and turns. Amongst others, contestants like Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin have been creating a lot of noise. An unpleasant incident was witnessed when Aly Goni kicked a dustbin in anger and ended up hurting Kavita Kaushik. Here’s what the latter’s husband Ronnit Biswas has to say about it all.

Advertisement

As most of us know, Aly entered the house earlier this month as a wild card contestant. There’s a whole new aggressive side of his being witnessed inside the BB14 house. Also, his rifts with Kavita are known to all the viewers. It was during one of the spat when the FIR actress told him, “mai tumhari baap hu.” The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor got triggered and starting destroying the in-house properties.

Advertisement

When Aly Goni kicked the dustbin, Kavita Kaushik was standing right in front, holding onto it. Her husband, Ronnit Biswas, is not opening up on the matter. Ronnit says he was in tears when he saw the incident but is proud of how his wife handled the entire situation.

Ronnit Biswas also questioned Aly Goni’s act against his wife Kavita Kaushik and claimed the punishment given by Bigg Boss wasn’t enough. Also, taking a dig at Jasmin Bhasin, he says the Naagin actress’ game has gone down the drain ever since her best friend has entered the house.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Ronnit said, “It is very sad that in a country where we keep talking about women are equal to men, we worship Goddess, we celebrate women and talk about women empowerment, there is a man who is threatening a woman on national television that he will make her life a living hell or won’t let her sleep (main iska jeena haram kar doonga, main sune nahi doonga). All this doesn’t make any sense.”

Slamming Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita’s husband said, “She is coming into her element and can only mock and imitate Kavita and she thinks she is funny. I can’t believe an actor can do something like this to a senior. She uses the same insulting behaviour with Eijaz Khan also. Eijaz and Kavita are still closer in age wise. Eijaz is 45, Kavita is 39 and Jasmin must be in 30s and despite having such a huge age difference she mocks Eijaz. We have got to see how much she respects her seniors. Even the audience and fans are seeing it. Since the time Aly has come her game has gone down the drain. She really thinks by being so irritating she can win people. Aly was there to better her game but see what’s happening.”

Must Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha & Raaj Shaandiliya Reunite For Omung Kumar’s Janhit Mein Jaari



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube