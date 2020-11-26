Kapil Sharma is known to spread laughter and smiles all across the country and beyond. A troll, however, decided to be mean to the comedian. As we know, Bharti Singh was recently sent to custodial jail after cannabis was found by NCB at her residence/ office. The social media user decided to compare the two comedians and alleged that they’re both dealing with drugs. Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Bharti was arrested last Saturday along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa after both confessed to consuming drugs. The duo was sent to custodial jail for 14 days but was granted bail the next day itself.

Amidst it all, a troll took to Twitter and wrote to Kapil Sharma, “Bharti ka kya haal hua? Tb jb tk pkdi nai gyi ..drugs nai leti thi.. Wo hi haal aapka h shayad jb tk pakde nai jao..no drugs @KapilSharmaK9. (What happened to Bharti? Until she got caught, she said she did not take any drugs. I think it is the same case with you. Until you get caught, you claim you don’t consume drugs)”

Kapil Sharma decided not to hold back. The actor got into his comedian avatar and left a rather funny comeback. He wrote, “Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote (Fatty, first get yourself a shirt that fits).”

However, Kapil deleted the tweet minutes later. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, previously several actors had reacted to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s arrest. Veteran actor Johnny Lever had in fact asked the couple to take a lesson from Sanjay Dutt.

In a conversation with TOI, Johnny Lever had said, “I would like to say one thing to both Bharti and Harsh. Once you guys come out, speak to your colleagues both young and old not to indulge in drugs. Look at Sanjay Dutt, he confessed to the world. What bigger example do you want? Accept your mistake and pledge to quit drugs. Nobody is going to come to give you a bouquet of flowers for this case.”

What do you have to say about Kapil Sharma’s reaction to the troll? Share with us in the comment section below.

