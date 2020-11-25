It is an absolute delight to see all the Bollywood celebs coming to The Kapil Sharma Show and having a hearty laugh with the host Kapil Sharma. Almost everyone has made it as a guest on the show, and we just love watching the episodes. But today we are going to talk about the episode featuring the evergreen beauty Rekha.

The veteran actress apparently grilled Kapil about not watching any of her films and not knowing anything about her. Continue reading further to get the entire scoop.

Comedian Kapil Sharma has shared a throwback video of veteran actor Rekha’s appearance on his comedy show, Comedy Nights With Kapil. The actress was annoyed that Kapil had not seen any of her show.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kapil Sharma wrote, “An evening with the legend. Throwback #memories with the one n only Rekha ji #rekhaji #rekha #legend #comedynightswithkapil.” The Silsila actor had arrived on the show in her usual stunning avatar in a silk sari and traditional jewellery.

It seems Kapil was grilled by the veteran actor a couple of times as he went on to ask her questions on the show. When Kapil asked her that why she doesn’t make appearances on any TV shows, she said “Koi dikhaane ki cheez ho to main dikhau (I can only appear if there is something to show).” Kapil replied to her, “Hum sab ko to fir kala paani bhej dena chahiye (Then we all should be sent to jail).”

Kapil Sharma went on to ask her to share a piece of advice on how to maintain distance from thousands of admirers. She replied, “Are you talking about yourself?” Kapil then told her that she always underestimates her fan following. Replying in English, she said, “This is called -well-brought-up. Do you know English?”

Rekha further went on to grill Kapil about his lack of knowledge about her. “Ask him how much he knows about me and has watched which of my films. I have finally found someone in this world who hasn’t watched any of my films. This is nothing to clap about. He knows nothing about me.”

Kapil Sharma said in his defence that he had watched her film Phool Bane Angaray in which she was seen riding a horse. Rekha played the role of SP Namrata Singh in the film which starred Rajinikanth as the male lead. Check out the video below:

So what do you think about Kapil & Rekha’s banter?

