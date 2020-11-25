Sidharth Shukla is currently enjoying the best phase of his life. It all begun with Bigg Boss 13. The actor has been a part of multiple music videos ever since. His latest release is Shona Shona, alongside Shehnaaz Gill. The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Sidharth Shukla. We spoke to him about his plans of Bollywood debut, chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill and so much more. Check out the excerpts from the conversation below:

You’ve been a heartthrob since the start of your career. But the craze post your Bigg Boss 13 win has been at par. Do you think you’ve finally reached your destination, as far as your career is concerned?

I think I am still on the way and it’s a long long journey ahead….Miles to go before I sleep!

What keeps Sidharth Shukla grounded amidst all this love and craze? Also, what has been your mom’s reaction to it all?

I think if overall you have seen good and bad days and have a strong foundation with your loved ones, you should have a base to keep you grounded.

The announcement picture for Shona Shona witnessed a candid moment, where you were snapped adorably looking at Shehnaaz. Tell us how has your bond evolved over time?

We were locked in the house last season (Bigg Boss 13) and of course friendships outside the house are different. As for evolving, I would want you to watch the song and tell me what you feel from a viewer perspective.

A constant question has been around your next step in Bollywood. Could you share something about it with us?

I’m looking forward to exciting and challenging work, which isn’t the same as what I have already done. It’s not about the medium but the kind of work that excites me.

