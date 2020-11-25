While many would call 2020 a challenging year for Sidharth Shukla, it’s been his year as he came home with the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Post that, he has been experimenting with different music videos! The latest one adding to the list is Shona Shona, also ft. Shehnaaz Gill.

Advertisement

While Sidharth’s first music video Bhula Dunga was a heartbreaking song, the next one opposite Neha Sharma – Dil Ko Karaar Aaye, was an out and out romantic number. And now Sidharth is back again and this time, it’s a fun peppy song alongside Shehnaaz Gill that has been shot in Punjab.

Advertisement

Speaking about Shona Shona, Sidharth Shukla says, “I have been blessed to have had a lot of projects coming my way but yes I have been selective. When Shona Shona came to me, I loved the song…its fun, its peppy and its different from what I have already done before. Its been shot in Punjab and the entire experience of being part of this one was truly wonderful.”

Music videos have been on a rise this year. Sidharth Shukla added, “In a challenging year with the pandemic, music videos had a huge advantage during this period as people were consuming more content digitally and music truly has no language, it changes one’s mood. I am glad I have had the opportunity to shuffle between so many different genres in the same year!”

Shona Shona, also featuring Shehnaaz Gill, has been sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. The song released a few minutes back.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, Salman Khan’s Tiger & Now Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir – YRF Aims For The Sky!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube