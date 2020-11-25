Earlier today, we told you about Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s big win on the Gold Awards 2020. In this article, we will discuss about the trophies Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and television queen Hina Khan bagged. The award ceremony took place last night and it was not the same as previous years owing to the pandemic of coronavirus but television stars looked stunning regardless of the pandemic.

Both Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla won two trophies. While the Bigg Boss 13 winner bagged Style Icon of Television Industry (male) and Style Icon of Social Media (male) awards, Hina Khan was awarded Style Icon of Television Industry (female) and Style Icon of Social Media (female).

Taking to Twitter, Sidharth Shukla wrote, “Thank you #GoldAwards

@VikasKalantri and everyone who is supporting me on social media ……this award is ours but I get to keep it.”

Thanks you #GoldAwards @VikasKalantri and everyone who is supporting me on social media ……this award is ours but I get to keep it 😜😉❤️ pic.twitter.com/EY727QUvRB — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 24, 2020 Advertisement

Sidharth uploaded another lovely picture on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you @vikaaskalantri #GoldAwards2020 and everyone who’s supporting me on social media this award is for all of you ❤️ #StyleIconSocialMedia #StyleIconTelevisionIndustry” https://www.instagram.com/p/CH-0JnvJqUd/?utm_source=ig_embed

Hina Khan also took to Twitter and uploaded a gorgeous black and white picture of herself holding two trophies. In the caption, she wrote, “Vision is the yield of futuristic zest and continuous hard work. If u get worthy appreciation and motivation along the way, the journey stands tall n inspiring.. Some stories are filled with gold even when u can’t see the colours. Thank you

@VikasKalantri #GoldGlamAndStyleAwards”

On Instagram, Hina Khan uploaded several pictures of her outfit of the night. Take a look at the pictures here.

Koimoi congratulates Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla on their big win. This is truly very well deserved. Do share your opinion via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

