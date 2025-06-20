The Colors TV new reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga is all set to entertain fans by bringing in some of the most adored celebrity couples from showbiz. The show will assign them with some fun challenges which will test their compatibility as a couple. Here is everything you need to know about the show.

Pati Patni Aur Panga Contestants

According to an X page called Bigg Boss Tak, the confirmed celebrity couples who will be participating in the show include Hina Khan and her husband Rocky Jaiswal. The couple were also in the news for recently tying the knot. The other celebrity couples include Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri.

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor and her fiance Milind Chandwani have also been roped in to participate in the show. The couple got engaged recently after many years of courtship. Lastly, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her husband, Abhinav Shukla were the latest celebrity couple who have given a nod to participate in the show.

Who Will Be Hosting The Reality Show?

Not only a unique line of contestant, Pati Patni Aur Panga will also have an exciting duo of hosts. We are talking about stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actress Sonali Bendre. It will be interesting to see how this combination will amp up the entertainment level on the show.

What Is Pati Patni Aur Panga All About?

The show will have these celebrity couple contestants being assigned with fun tasks and quirky challenges which will test their compatibility and relationship dynamics. One can expect some lovey-dovey moments to endearing banters between the couples. It will be interesting to witness which couple will manage to steal the spotlight amongst these contestants.

