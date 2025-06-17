Fashion influencer and style critic Sufi Motiwala has become quite the internet sensation in the recent times. Apart from his stint in the Karan Johar-hosted show, The Traitors on Prime Video, he often grabs eyeballs for presenting his ratings on the outfits of Bollywood and TV celebrities in his own unique style. However, recently YouTuber Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan roasted Motiwala in one of his latest videos. Not only this but he also passed some homophobic comments on Sufi which did not go down well with the latter. He took to his social media handle to give a befitting reply to the YouTuber.

What Did Sufi Motiwala Say?

Sharing both an Instagram story and a video, Sufi Motiwala slammed Fukra Insaan for passing homophobic comments like, “Yeh Kaun Ladka Hain? Ladki Hain? Praani Hain?” and “Chakka” in his recent roast video. Motiwala lashed out at the YouTuber stating that being a role model for the teenagers on social media, he should be literate enough to know that its not okay to pass homophobic comments on him. Sufi called Abhishek Malhan uneducated and also accused him of igniting hate against him through his fan pages. The fashion critic revealed that he has received around 100 messages on his Instagram dm calling him a, “Chakka.”

Why We Give Sufi Motiwala A Complete 10/10

In the words of Sufi Motiwala himself, this move was “a 10/10 baby.” Not only is blatant homophobia wrong in today’s 21st century but it becomes more problematic when it comes from people who have a certain kind of a stronghold on social media. This behavior is picked up by their young fans who then normalize passing homophobic comments as a joke.

In today’s times, any man who dares to come out of the closet, choses an unconventional dressing style or just embraces their queer side are quick to become victims of homophobia. Well, its not only wrong but a sheer sign of ignorance and illiteracy. What also makes this 1000 times more problematic is that Fukra Insaan has not only passed homophobic comments on Sufi Motiwala but has also encouraged his fans to do the same. Needless to say, the fans of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up found in their right to slide into Motiwala’s Instagram DM to pass him even more homophobic comments.

Well, Sufi Motiwala’s take on the fashion of all the Bollywood celebs might leave the internet divided sometimes but here he has total won it. He has not only stood up for himself but has also stood up for so many other queer men who faced homophobia on a daily basis. Keep Slaying Sufi, more power to you!

