The wait is finally over. Neeraj Pandey’s hit spy thriller series Special Ops is back with a brand-new season. Titled Special Ops 2, the show brings back Kay Kay Menon in his fan-favourite role as RAW officer Himmat Singh. This time, the story takes a newer turn toward the world of cyber-terrorism and artificial intelligence.

Fans had been waiting with much eagerness for the next chapter after Special Ops (2020) and its prequel Special Ops 1.5 (2021) won their hearts. This season will be bigger, bolder, and more intense.

Himmat Singh vs Cyber-Terrorism

The recently released trailer gives a clear look at what’s in store. Himmat Singh is shown working closely with his team from a war room as they face a new threat—cyber attacks that could impact the entire nation. India is at risk, and the digital enemy seems stronger than ever.

The trailer also features Karan Tacker as Farooq Ali, returning to the field for high-risk missions. Tahir Raj Bhasin joins the cast as the antagonist, probably the best adversary one has seen in Indian production, making his presence felt with great confidence. Prakash Raj also has a very important role, adding more layers to the story.

Returning are the exquisitely talented names of Vinay Pathak, Muzamil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, and Meher Vij. Shot across international locales of Budapest, Turkey, and Georgia, among others, the show has acquired a vast feel and yet retains a realistic appeal.

When & Where To Watch Special Ops 2

Special Ops 2 will premiere on JioHotstar on July 11, 2025. All episodes will be available to stream on the same day, making it perfect for binge-watching. Taking to their social media handle, the platform also shared the trailer video along with the caption, “This time, everyone is a Target! Cyber-Terrorism vs. Himmat Singh and his squad. #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps2, streaming from July 11, only on #JioHotstar.”

Just in case you love stories with twists and suspense coupled with smart storytelling, Special Ops 2 should be on your watch list this July.

Check out the trailer of Special Ops 2 below:

