The trailer of the Kay Kay Menon starrer crime-thriller series Special Ops 2 was released by the makers today (June 16). Menon reprises his fan-favorite character, Himmat Singh who this time battles the many horrors of the cybercrime. Here is taking a look at our trailer review of the JioHotstar series.

Special Ops 2 Trailer Review

The Special Ops 2 trailer begins from the abduction of India’s smartest scientist (Arif Zakaria) who is seen explaining at a conference on how AI can be dangerous to the mankind. The abductors not only kidnap him but also kill some of the brilliant soldiers of the police force. It is then that the government recruits Kay Kay Menon’s Himmat Singh to crack the code.

Himmat Singh inevitably suggests a rescue ops mission which will also include his secret agents. We see a glimpse of them played by Karan Tacker and Saiyami Kher. However, this time, Himmat meets a new foe played by Tahir Raj Bhasin who is referred to as ‘The Collector’ in the Special Ops 2 trailer. We also see Prakash Raj’s character who has a certain level of mystery and intrigue attached to him.

Kay Kay Menon as usual looks intense, flawless and slick as Himmat Singh who is ready to take up a new challenging mission which might threaten to turn his world upside down. However, if there is another character that I’m excited about it is of Tahir Raj Bhasin. There is something about the actor attempting dark roles, be it in Mardaani or Force 2. We are hoping that he channels the same energy in Special Ops 2.

The subject involving technology, cybercrime and AI also keeps you hooked. By the looks of it, like its first season, Special Ops 2 has also been shot in diverse locations which will pave the way for an intricate cinematography. Tallking about the series, it has been created by Neeraj Pandey. It is all set to be streaming on JioHotstar on July 11, 2025.

Special Ops 2 Trailer

