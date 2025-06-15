The ongoing CID 2 which carries forward the OG iconic crime TV serial has been receiving lots of love from the masses. This time around, there are more hard-hitting storylines and sub-plots. However, what is working best for the show is the nostalgia factor which is simply unmissable from the masses. One of the most adored sub-plots of the show include the romantic track between Inspector Abhijit (Aditya Shrivastava) and Dr Tarika (Shraddha Musale).

Dr Tarika Makes A Stellar Comeback On CID 2

And guess what, Dr Tarika is back with a bang in CID 2. This has left all the fans of the Abhijit and Tarika gushing with delight. The new clip from the latest episode shows an emotional moment between the two. The promo shows Aditya Shrivastava’s Abhijit greeting Tarika (Shraddha Musale) after she returns to CID.

Dr Tarika looks visibly grim and sombre. Abhijit can be seen enquiring about what is bothering her. She is quick to tell him that she never tried to understand any of her issues. However, Abhijit claps and back and tells her that she had also left the department abruptly. The promo of CID 2 hints at an endearing reunion between the duo but with lots of underlying and unresolved issues.

Fans Left Overjoyed With Abhijit And Tarika’s Reunion On CID 2

Needless to say that fans were left super happy with Dr Tarika returning to CID 2 and flooded X with the hashtag #AbhiRika. One of the fans stated, “Bhai Inki Shaadi Karwa Do, Kisi Love Story Ko Toh Happy Ending Dedo.” While another user said, “She still looks the same. Kaash Yeh Ek Love Story Toh Complete Ho Jaye.”

Another fan added, “This is one of the most cutest and innocent love stories that I had seen in my childhood.” While a user said, “My ship. Please makers of CID 2, I want #AbhiRika to be an endgame.” A fan furthermore said, “Tarika has not aged a bit. I’m seated for this angst.”

Well, it will be interesting to see the reunion of Dr Tarika and Abhijit. Fans had always been in awe of the chemistry between Aditya Shrivastava and Shraddha Musale in CID. Hence, the revival of this romantic track might keep the audience hooked for CID 2.

Take A Look At The CID 2 Promo

OMG OMG !!!

My Baby is back 😭🤌🏻🪬..

Bhai ye kitni sundar h bhai …

Please Makers isko jo chahiye vo dedo isko 😭🙏#CID #CID2 #AbhiRika pic.twitter.com/7gDMTq71WC — ASTARR 🇮🇳🫀 (@yuvrajkhanna161) June 14, 2025

