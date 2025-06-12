The popular YouTuber, Nischay Malhan, alias Triggered Insaan, has recently entered marital bliss. Malhan tied the knot with a long-time girlfriend, Ruchika Rathore, and the wedding photos have taken social media by storm. The marriage ceremony took place on June 10, 2025, at ITC Hotels Tavleen, Chail, Himachal Pradesh, in a very private affair.

The following day, the couple blissfully shared some lovely pictures from their big day with the caption “Forever.”

The fans had a blast spotting the couple donning traditional fitting apparel. Ruchika looked magnificent in her red bridal lehenga embroidered with gold, paired with kundan jewelry and maang tikka. Meanwhile, Nischay went with an off-white sherwani studded with pearls and a coordinating turban. The wedding was a cozy family event, yet the images did the talking on social media, garnering love and blessings from fans and fellow creators.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nischay Malhan (@triggeredinsaan)

Their relationship started back in 2018 when they met during college. For many years, they kept their love story private. Even Nischay’s family didn’t know at first. His brother, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, shared how surprised he was when Nischay told him about the engagement in December 2024.

Who Is Ruchika Rathore?

Born on November 1, 1999, Ruchika Rathore hails from Uttar Pradesh and resides in Delhi. She is not only Nischay’s partner but also a content creator and influencer. She has 1.5 million followers on Instagram for her fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content. Ruchika also runs a YouTube channel with vlogs and styling tips. (per ABP Live)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruchika.N.Rathore (@ruchika_.rathore)

The duo supported each other in their journey into the digital sphere. While Nischay, an IIT Delhi graduate, quit his job to become a full-time YouTuber with over 24 million subscribers, Ruchika also pursued her passion and created a fan following for herself.

Now, as the couple embarks on the road to togetherness, the fans are all anxious to bring forth the next chapter. Already, with love, friendship, and creativity, a beautiful road on which married life begins for Nischay and Ruchika.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Jaat OTT Verdict: Sunny Deol’s Film Lands At #4 But Fails To Outdo Sikandar’s Impressive 5M+ Week 1 Views

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News