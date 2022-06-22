KRK aka Kamaal Rashid Khan – the self-proclaimed critic – who never shies away from sharing what he thinks of Bollywood movies when they are made, had slammed Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 upon its release. YouTuber Triggered Insaan came across the video and called out Khan for not using proper facts in his video – however, it didn’t go down well.

In response to the YouTuber’s video, KRK posted a video on his channel and slammed it while calling him a number of names and more. This in turn resulted in Triggered Insaan posting a video reacting to that of Khan’s. Scroll below to know all about it in short and watch the videos too. PS: If you are watching the video opt for earphones for Video 2 – I suffered by not having them plugged in.

On April 23, Triggered Insaan posted a video making fun of a number of things, including KRK’s review of KGF: Chapter 2. Around 6:18, the YouTuber directly questioned KRK about his review and noted that it is totally possible that the self-proclaimed critic may watch his video and make a roast video on him. His question to the Deshdrohi actor was, “Sir, did you have a Koi… Mil Gaya type accident before you were born? Because your brain injury seems quite serious.”

While picking out and stating all the wrong things KRK said about KGF Chapter 2 in his review, the YouTuber added, “I can’t listen to this anymore. I can’t tolerate whatever he’s saying! There is no sense in what this guy says. Most of his talks are senseless!” He signed he said, “Whether you like the movie or not – it is a personal opinion. But if you are making a review, at least get your facts right!” Adding that “He’s just uttering rubbish,” the YouTuber said, “And now he’s making Deshdrohi 2! – Is this a joke!” He also added, “Deshdrohi 2 will be bigger and better than Bahubali, KGF, Pushpa, and RRR – all combined. Deshdrohi will break all records of earning Rs (insert Phir Hera Pheri meme) 150.”

In response to this video of Triggered Insaan, KRK posted a video on June 12 in which he called the YouTuber a person whose face is like a cannon. In it, the critic questioned him about the meaning behind his YouTube name and called him out for laughing at his own jokes. He also commented that his 16 million subscribers are ‘lukha’ and fed up with their life that’s why they follow him.

Commenting that he is used to laughing at his jokes for ages, he then brought out the YouTuber commenting and slamming him for stating incorrect facts in his review of KGF: Chapter 2. Justifying his ‘fact’ of the mines being coal mines and this place not existing in India – both before and after the British ruled the country – the critic signed off the video saying, “Tum ne apne video mein khud hi mujhe chacha kaha. Chacha ka matlab baap jaisa. Toh beta baap baap hota hai aur beta beta hota hai. Baap ko shikhane ka koshish mat kar beta.”

He even added that reviewing (films) is his field of work and Triggered Insaan shouldn’t step into it and concentrate on what he does best – sit and laugh like someone is f*ngering him as you have no idea what it is.

On June 18, Triggered Insaan posted a video in response to KRK calling him out. Comparing him to Koi… Mil Gaya’s Jaadu, the Youtube said that he was one person the other aliens didn’t even come back for and left his as a burned for humans. The 16 minutes – which also includes his morphing KGF: Chapter 2 ‘Violence, violence’ dialogue. While calling his acting, dancing and more shi*t, the YouTuber clarified that he never roasted him but only factually corrected it. Praising him for his amazing ‘Rs 2 wali’ acting, his dance moves, his singing capabilities and more Triggered Insaan questioned how can such a ‘talented’ person waste time making a video to respond to him.

Replying to KRK calling out his 16 million subscribers, Triggered Insaan noted that his last 8-10 videos got the most videos thanks to KRK aka this lukhe (dumbhead). He even added that people may laugh watching his videos but seeing KRK’s review they only enjoy it while making fun of the critic. The YouTuber also mentioned that Khan’s video’s comment section is filled with netizens trolling him only. He further said, “If I go to any movie review of your, people have insulted you! The people in your industry laugh at you!”

He also noted, “Your face is worth 2 ruupees and just by adding RK as a suffix to your name, you think you’re SRK (Shah Rukh Khan). You won’t become Shah Rukh Khan just by adding RK to your name! You will remain KRK”

On hearing KRK saying that the poster of Deshdrohi 2 was a fan-made poster, he rejoiced (cos it means the film won’t be made!). When the self-proclaimed called him out for trolling him over his KGF: Chapter 2 review, the YouTuber stated, “KGF is a FICTIONAL MOVIE! In a fictional movie, you have to believe what the director/story writer tells you.” Adding that like Koi… Mil Gaya’s Rohit he too suffered a grave accident when he was small, the YouTuber said that his whole brain is haywire. He also noted that one should accept their mistakes if someone has pointed out they are wrong and not justify it.

Triggered Insaan signed off his video by stating, ” He’s stating my line to me and calling me an idiot! Thsi guy made a roast video on me but ended up roasting himself! Apart from vulgar things, he has said nothing. And whenever he tried countering my factual things, he sh*t all over it.” He also called out KRK for being a paid reviewer and pulled up his Heropanti 2 review and slammed him once more.

What are your views on this YouTube video interaction of KRK slamming Triggered Insaan? Let us know in the comments.

