After the debacle of Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar arrived on the big screen with the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj. The film which was helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi hit the screens on June 3. During the first week of its release, the Akshay Kumar starrer was seen struggling at the box office to cross a half-century at the box office. Soon after its release, the film was announced as a flop. The film also starred an ensemble cast of Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt among many others.

Earlier the director had revealed that Akshay Kumar had told him beforehand that if Samrat Prithviraj flops then he would go back to doing masala entertainers. The film was made on the budget of around 300 crore but it had managed to earn only 80 crore till date.

But look like the makers of Samrat Prithviraj have blamed Akshay Kumar for the film’s debacle. Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi in his recent interview stated that the superstar’s controversies including his Pan Masala endorsement have affected the film’s performance. During his recent interview with Film Companion, Dwivedi stated that Akshay’s past behaviour and public comments might have turned audiences against him.

Not only that Chandraprakash Dwivedi went on to indirectly indicate that his Pan Masala endorsement and the controversy have subsequently resulted in Samrat Prithviraj’s debacle.

Earlier, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi recalled that Akshay told him personally and even in interviews that “I was making Rowdy Rathore and Housefull. These films pay me more. I made an attempt (with Samrat Prithviraj). If people reject this, then no worries, I will go back to Rowdy Rathore. People want to watch things which have no controversies. Then that is what I will do’.”

