Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj seems to be having a tough time at the box office. The film which is helmed by Chadraprakash Dwivedi also stars an ensemble cast of Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and others. Depsite being a big budget film of 200 crores, the film made a disappointing numbers of just 65 crores in its first week. As the film’s collections continue to drop with each passing day, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi revealed what Akshay Kumar told him once.

Samrat Prithviraj is a historical drama film which is based on the life of warrior Prithviraj Chauhan played by Akshay Kumar and it revolves around his battles against Mohammed of Ghor in the 12th century.

During his latest interview Chandraprakash Dwivedi revealed that Akshay Kumar once told him that if Samrat Prithviraj failed to create the magic and flops at the box office, he will resume doing ‘non-controversial’ entertainers like Rowdy Rathore and Housefull. Yes, you heard that right!

Speaking to Navbharat Times, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi revealed, “If a film flops, the producers become disheartened. This is the first historical film Yash Raj Films made. If this becomes successful, they will make more. Otherwise, their organisation has been regularly making films. They will go back to doing what they were.”

The filmmaker went on to add, “I remember Akshay told me personally and even in interviews that ‘I was making Rowdy Rathore and Housefull. These films pay me more. I made an attempt (with Samrat Prithviraj). If people reject this, then no worries, I will go back to Rowdy Rathore. People want to watch things which have no controversies. Then that is what I will do’.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. That apart he also has Ram Setu, Selfie and Cinderella in his pipeline.

