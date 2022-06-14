Karan Johar’s JugJugg Jeeyo is all set for a release on 24th March. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s grand success, expectations are high for this one as it too caters for the family audience as its main target audience. Even for Varun Dhawan, the film is very important as could break his dry spell at the box office.

For those who don’t know, the film is helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta. GN was released in 2019 and turned out to be a big hit with Indian collections going over the 200 crore mark. As this one belongs to a lighthearted family entertainer genre, expectations are very high. Leaving all aside, even Varun fans have their eyes set on this biggie.

Varun Dhawan hasn’t tasted a clean success at the box office since 2018. It was YRF’s Sui Dhaaga in which Varun got his last clean hit. Post that, his Kalank and Street Dancer 3D flopped at the box office. His Coolie No. 1 had directly arrived on OTT during the pandemic, so it won’t be considered here. So, after back-to-back 2 flops at the box office, the actor is looking for a big comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo.

Let’s see what’s in the store for Varun Dhawan!

Meanwhile, recently speaking at a media event, Varun Dhawan shared that separation is a difficult topic but the film’s director Raj Mehta has showcased it in an interesting manner. “I feel someone else’s divorce is funny for others. Khud ka divorce main toh maza nahi aata hogaa I feel from a third person’s point of view it is very funny and hilarious (as a film),” Varun shared at an event in Delhi.

