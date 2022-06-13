The promotions for Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo are in full swing. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the film is scheduled to release on 24th June 2022. A few days back, the song titled ‘Rangisari’ was unveiled and now it is on Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Advertisement

The song has an upbeat vibe with its beats and has a traditional feel to it thanks to the vocals of Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth. It is set in a disco setup and stars Varun and Kiara looking stunning as usual. Catch the song below and don’t forget to vote.

Polls How much did you like Rangisari song from JugJugg Jeeyo? 25%

50%

75%

100% Advertisement View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Punjaabban Song From JugJugg Jeeyo On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

Sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy, The Punjaabban song is full of peppy beats with a desi touch and has a backdrop of celebration. It features the entire cast- Varun, Kiara, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. It’s already a chartbuster!

Check out the song below and don’t forget to vote:

Polls How much did you like The Punjaabban song? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

JugJugg Jeeyo Trailer On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

The trailer glimpses us into the relationship issues going on in the family. Varun Dhawan is planning a divorce from Kiara Advani, on the other hand, Anil Kapoor (Varun’s father in the film) has too already planned of separating from Neetu Kapoor. This all gives rise to a comedy of errors along with loads of emotions. Have a look at the trailer below and don’t forget to vote:

Polls How much did you like JugJugg Jeeyo trailer? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Brahmastra: Megastar Chiranjeevi Gets On Board To Make The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Even Bigger

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram