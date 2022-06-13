A while ago, we brought you the news that Shakti Kapoor’s son and Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained for allegedly consuming drugs while in a Bengaluru hotel. As per reports, Siddhanth was detained during a police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel on Sunday night.

The actor, who has been part of films like Shootout at Wadala, Ugly, Haseena Parkar, Chehre and more, is reported one of the six who tested positive out of the 35 people suspected of having consumed drugs. Now Shakti Kapoor has reacted to the shocking news.

When Shakti Kapoor was asked about his son Siddhanth Kapoor’s involvement in the drug raid that took place in Bengaluru, the actor told ETimes, “I can say only one thing – it’s not possible”.

While talking about Siddhanth Kapoor being detained for alleged drug abuse, Shakti Kapoor told Hindustan Time that he was in Mumbai and got to know about the shocking news via news channels only. He also added that “there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained.” In the same conversation, Shakti also said that Siddhanth, who is also a DJ and plays at parties, was in Bengaluru for work. He added that he is not sure if the party raided was the same and stated that he would talk to his son very soon and know the details. He signed by saying that he doesn’t think it is true.

This isn’t the first Shakti Kapoor’s children have come under the scanner for drug consumption. In 2020, Shakti’s daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor was called in by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) for questioning in a drug case that had gained prominence after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

