Radhika Apte was once termed as the Netflix girl because of the number of projects and the amount of fame she garnered from the streaming giant. OTT has just begun to bloom and the actress made the most of it. Despite so much recognition and hard work along with movies like AndhaDhun and Lust Stories, she’s being rejected because of her body vitals. Scroll below for details!

The actress has been in controversy due to her multiple projects in the past. But nothing has ever stopped her from giving her 100% for whichever role she signs up for. After a 17-year-long career, the beauty has now revealed how she was recently rejected because the other actress had bigger breasts and bigger lips.

Radhika Apte told mid-day, “I recently got rejected because the other actor had bigger lips and bigger breasts. I was told, ‘She looks sexier, and sells more’. It was a good film being made by people whom I respect. You look up to [certain people], and think, ‘They won’t be into this’. But they also [have such a mindset]. Hopefully, the more women we have in [positions of power], the more things will change.”

In another interaction, Radhika Apte also revealed how she was asked to go under the knife for several parts of her body. Sometimes it was her nose, other times her breasts, legs or cheeks. She also revealed taking 30 long years to colour her hair for the first time. So, getting surgery done is something out of her league, added the actress.

On the professional front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the psychological thriller Forensic, which co-stars Vikrant Massey.

