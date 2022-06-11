Legendary playback singer and songwriter Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away due to cardiac arrest on May 31st. His death came as a shock for his friends from the fraternity and fans across the globe. Now singer Shaan opens up on the death of the legendary singer.

The award-winning playback singer is well known for his songs like “Pal” and “Yaaron” from the album Pal. His Bollywood songs like “Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, “Dola Re Dola” from Devdas and “Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai” from Woh Lamhe… are some of the super hit songs that are still fresh in everyone’s mind.

Bollywood playback singer Shaan is one of the closest friends of late singer KK. Now during his conversation with ETimes, Shaan recalls the fondest memories as he remembered his close friend KK. He said, “In the last few years music industry has lost some of its legendary stars. But KK’s demise was personal. It felt like ghar ke kisi khaas ne Dil ke darwaze par Dastak deke kaha Ho.. Bhai ab main jaa raha hoon. How the entire thing happened was very shocking for me because we have done a lot of shows together like the Yaari tour we did 12 shows, and travelled a lot with each other. Earlier also we would travel with Anu Malik ji for shows and I wish I was there with KK that day with him. I feel the awareness was very simple, he continued to ignore the blockage thinking it was acidity. That makes me frustrated but on the other hand, I also feel it was destiny. But he has gone too soon and gone at the peak of his life. Bachchon ko settle hona tha, khud ke career mein Aur kitne jhande gaadne the and kitna kuch karna tha.”

Chaand Sifarish singer further revealed that he had reunion plans with the late singer but could not happen.”Of course, his family is going to miss him a lot. KK loved spending time with his family and he has spent time with his family 20-25 per cent more than any average person would do. He would meet his close friends very lovingly and I feel very honoured and privileged that I was one of them. I have spent a lot of time with him, we have travelled together. I am probably one of his only friends whose birthdays he has attended otherwise he would not attend parties. He was a very private person. We would always plan that we will go on a trip with our families or meet up for dinners. But whenever he would get time, he would run away with his family to his Devlali house, and then he would call me, yahan aaja. Woh Humara reunion baaki reh Gaya… but I promise his son, Nakul that we will do that for him, because he is around,” he said.

So what do you think about Shaan’s fondest memories with singer KK? Let us know in the comments.

