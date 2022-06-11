R Madhavan is undeniably one of the most charming celebrities of Bollywood who is even aging like fine wine. The actor’s boyish grin can sweep you off your feet within seconds and let’s just say it is one of his many qualities that his fans absolutely adore. Apart from his looks and authentic skills as an actor, Maddy is also quite vocal about his thoughts on several topics. Fans got a glimpse of this when he shut down a troll with utmost grace, giving them a rightful lesson on secularism.

For the unversed, Maddy has lately been gearing up for the release of his next biographical drama film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan an aerospace engineer and scientist from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The movie has also been directed by Madhavan and features him in the lead role, apart from actors like Simran Bagga and Misha Ghoshal.

In the year 2019, R Madhavan, alongside his father and son, were seen participating in an auspicious pooja on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Avani Avittam. The actor received a lot of compliments and appreciation for the picture and the caption which preached secularism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

A few people, however, resorted to pointless trolling and most of it was about a holy cross that was spotted right next to Lord Ganesha’s idol in the background of the picture. A Twitter user, now deactivated, replied to R Madhavan’s picture and wrote, “Why do they have a cross in the background?” which was way beyond the limits for the actor.

He decided to give the netizen a befitting reply through a long note, highlighting how respectful he is towards all religions. “I really don’t care about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon. Surprised that in u r sickness you did not see the Golden temple pic there too and asked if I converted to Sikhism. I have blessing from the Dargas there too and blessing from all religious places around the world. Some gifted and some bought.”, a part of R Madhavan’s note said.

Explaining how he has been taught to respect every faith and belief, R Madhavan mentioned that he is hopeful that his son, Vedaant Madhavan, follows the same principles. Have a look.

