It’s been a week since Bollywood’s most loved singer KK passed away! On May 31, the singer breathed his last after doing what he always loved. Fans have been heartbroken as it was 2nd major setback for the music industry, as two days before Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was killed. The Old Skool singer was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab while he was on his way to home with a cousin and a brother. Soon after KK’s death a couple of videos from his last concert surfaced on the web.

Advertisement

Earlier a video saw KK complaining about AC not working properly as he was sweating profusely. However later, Police filed the case of unnatural death which was later ruled out in the post mortem report.

Advertisement

Now a couple of new revelations have surfaced and they are revealed by no other but by the anchors of the Nazrul Mancha concert. As per the latest media reports, the singer was feeling uneasy during his performance on the stage. Reportedly, the show’s anchors Sudipto Mitra and his wife Shilpi revealed that KK looked tired but he continued to entertain the overcrowded venue with his fans. The anchors revealed that KK kept drinking ORS to keep himself hydrated and kept complaining about AC not working which was ineffective due to the overcrowded auditorium.

A report in TOI states, “Sudipto says they were surprised to see how KK responded to the enthusiasm of the crowd despite feeling exhausted and unwell from the beginning. He was initially supposed to sing 20 songs but he couldn’t continue after the 19 the song. The crowd was so massive that it even spilt onto the stage and KK once requested to give the musicians some space.”

“KK had complained of uneasiness a number of times and even went to the backstage restroom to take a rest. Doctors feel that those were subtle signals of the forthcoming danger, which those present there, including KK himself, might have ignored,” it read further.

KK’s final autopsy report ruled out unnatural death. The report stated that the singer ‘hypoxia following Acute Cardiogenic Pulmonary Oedema, caused due to a pathological condition of heart, associated with subarachnoid haemorrhage.’

Must Read: Arjun Kapoor Schools A Troll Calling Him “Client Like This As*, ‘Rich Boy With No Mentality’” Says “I Don’t Hide Behind A Pic Of A Torso”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram