Shah Rukh Khan has lately been on a roll, announcing back-to-back projects, all of which are scheduled to release in 2023. It is a known fact by now that Salman Khan and SRk will appear in the same frame, not just in one, but films, which will be Tiger 3 and Pathaan. In a recent turn of events, exciting details have been revealed about Shah Rukh’s cameo role in the film Tiger 3 and let’s just say the makers have big plans to ensure that it is a memorable experience for the viewers.

For the unversed, the Baadshah of Bollywood was previously in the news when he dropped the announcement teaser of Jawan. His comeback project with YRF, Pathaan, is expected to hit the theatres in January next year and guess what, Bhaijaan has a special Chopper entry in it.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Much like Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has to shoot for about 10 days with Salman on Tiger 3. It’s a role reversal of sorts in terms of the number of shoot days, but the dynamic of character cameo in both the films is diametrically different. While Salman has a chopper bound entry in Pathaan, a special introduction scene is being designed for SRK in Tiger 3, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now.”

Tiger 3, which is being directed by Maneesh Sharma, is already creating a lot of hype amongst both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans. Speaking about how the team wants to give the audience the best experience, the same source said, “It’s going to be a treat for all the fans, as they get to see their Karan Arjun together not once, but twice in 2023. The sequences, stunts, dialogues – all of them have been designed keeping their stardom and real-life dynamic in mind. The creative team of Spy Universe is aware of the audience’s expectations, and hence, they are leaving no stone unturned to make this reunion into a special event.”

