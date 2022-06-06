Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but throughout the world. He is one of the biggest stars in the film industry. The superstar recently recalled his struggling days at IIFA Awards ceremony.

Salman, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, claimed that he has been out of work for nearly 6 months following the release of the blockbuster film. He then thanked producer Ramesh Taurani for saving his career.

At the IIFA Award ceremony in Dubai, Salman Khan became teary-eyed and said, “After Maine Pyar Kiya was released, Bhagyashree decided she didn’t want to work anymore, because she wanted to get married. Aur wo pura credit leke chali gayi (she took all the credit). For six months, I had no movie. And that’s when a ‘devta saman aadmi’ (God-like man), Ramesh Taurani, entered my life. My father at that point of time paid 2000 rupees and coaxed producer GP Sippy to make a fake announcement in a film industry magazine that he had signed me for a film. GP did that but there was no picture. But Ramesh Taurani went to Sippy’s office and paid ₹5 lakh for the music of the film. It was because of those 5 lakhs that I finally got a film called Patthar Ke Phool (1991). Thank you!”

The Dabangg Khan then went on to recall how Suniel Shetty gifted him a shirt and a wallet at a time when he didn’t have any money. Salman Khan then hugged producer Boney Kapoor for reviving his career with Wanted in 2008. “Boney Kapoor has helped me throughout my life. When the time wasn’t going good then he gave me a film called Wanted, which got me back to work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @SalmanKhan.Fan’s.Club (@beingsalmankhan.fans.club)

Salman Khan also joked, “Then he gave me another film, No Entry (2005), which got Anil (Kapoor) back.”

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor and Salman had previously announced sequel to No Entry. The sequel, which is tentatively titled as ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ will bring back the orginal cast of the film.

