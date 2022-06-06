Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s film Dhaakad was one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film was associated with a lot of expectations but surprisingly the film tanked at the box office. Razneesh Ghai’s directorial managed to collect less than Rs 1 crore at the box office on opening day.

Advertisement

The actioner that was released on May 20 was competing with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office. While Anees Bazmee’s film went on to run successfully at the box office, Kangana‘s film couldn’t take off and shows were soon cancelled.

Advertisement

Almost two weeks after the release of Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut has opened up on Dhaakad’s failure at the box office. She took to Instagram stories and called herself she is ‘box office queen of India’. She wrote, “2019 I gave Manikarnika 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career Thalaivii which came on OTT and was a huge success.”

Kangana further added, “I see a lot of negativity but 2020 is the year of a blockbuster—lock up hosting. And it’s not over yet…I have great hopes with it.” Take a look at an Instagram story that the actress had shared:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has a slew of projects in her kitty. She has already begun preparations for the political drama ‘Emergency’ after wrapping up the filming of her production, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She will also be seen in ‘Tejas’ portraying the role of an Air Force pilot.

Apart from this, Kangana also has ‘Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda’ and ‘Sita: The Incarnation as her upcoming projects.

Must Read: Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash Leaves 50 Guests Covid Infected, Kartik Aaryan Gets The Virus Via Attendee Kiara Advani?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram