Ever since Lock Upp season 1 has come to an end with Munawar Faruqui lifting the trophy, Payal Rohatgi is unstoppable in taking brutal digs at the show’s host Kangana Ranaut. In a most recent act, Payal brutally trolled Kangana’s latest release Dhaakad’s low box office opening. Scroll below for more details.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Payal has been calling out the makers of Lock Upp and even Kangana for being unfair while choosing the winner of the show. She feels that not Munawar but she was the worthy contestant. Recently, Payal unfollowed the Tanu Weds Manu actress on Instagram and even questioned her newly formed bond with Salman Khan.

Advertisement

In the latest dig, Payal Rohatgi has trolled Kangana Ranaut over her latest release taking a very low start at the box office amid a clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Taking to Instagram, Payal shared two pictures- the first one with a screenshot of an article talking about Dhaakad’s low opening and the second one has Munawar Faruqui’s old tweet in which he talks about how freedom of speech is affected post 2014 (taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi’s government).

Captioning the pictures, Payal Rohatgi wroted, “Karma is a bitch….Jisko 18 lakh vote mile na usne film ki promotion ki na uske BOTS film dekhne aaye,” taking a dig at Munawar Faruqui, who despite receiving a lot of support from Kangana Ranaut, didn’t promote Dhaakad neither his so-called fans went to theatres to watch it. For the unversed, Kangana’s film took a dismal start by making 0.65 crores* on day 1.

She further added, “#Sita MA par film banane waali hai Kangana ji aur usme Sita MA ka mazak udane waale ko shayad role bhi degi kyuki use apni objectivity dikhani hai samaaj ko.”

Have a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Payal Rohatgi (@payalrohatgi)

Let’s see if Kangana Ranaut responds to this.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Naam Reh Jaayega: Sonu Nigam Recalls Lata Mangeshkar Being First Indian Singer To Perform At The Royal Albert Hall & Bringing Pride To The Nation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram