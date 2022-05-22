Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television and it has an immense fanbase for its content as well as stars. However, we now hear one of its leading ladies may bid it adieu. Who? Well, it’s ‘Babija Ji’ Munmun Dutta.

Advertisement

While recently reports surfaced that the show’s titular character Shailesh Lodha will be quitting the show, now reports suggest that Munmun too may be stepping away from the show. Read on to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

As per a Zee News India report, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta has reportedly been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT. If the TMKOC actress says yes to becoming a part of the digital reality show’s second season, it means she will have to bid the show fare well at least for the duration of its run.

Given that Bigg Boss OTT is a captive reality show and requires its participants to be locked in a house with no connection for days/weeks on ends, it means Munmun Dutta will unable to appear in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

If Munmun says yes to being part of the reality show, we are sure her fans will miss her dearly.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more need and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Karan Kundrra Spends 14 Crores For A 4-BHK Apartment In Bandra, Its Stamp Duty Amount Is Equal To A Whole Flat’s Cost Of Many!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram