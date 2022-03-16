TV actress Munmun Dutta is well known for her role as Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she keeps them updated with her regular posts. Now she is all set to appear on The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The social media handles of the show shared a promo of the upcoming episode wherein former Bigg Boss 15 contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz appeared and tried to impress the TMKOC actress by showing their six-pack abs.

In the latest promo of The Khatra Khatra Show, both former Bigg Boss contestants were seen competing with each other to impress Munmun Dutta. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress was hiding her face and closing her eyes as Pratik takes off his shirt and his trousers.

Umar Riaz was also seen taking his shirt off to display his abs in the show. Needless to say, the show will be quite entertaining even for all Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. Take a look at the promo below:

Not just that, the upcoming episode will also see Nikki Tamboli, Punit Pathak, and more celebs will be part of it. In the previous episode of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosted The Khatra Khatra Show, Nikki Tamboli was seen flirting with Pratik Sehajpal and the fans love their sizzling chemistry.

Nikki even confessed her love for Pratik on the show and said that she wants to marry him. Later, Pratik went down on his knees and gave a rose to her. A date was also arranged for them on the sets. Filmmaker Farah Khan was also the special guest of the show.

Now Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are really excited to see what’s in store for them in the episode. Are you guys excited too? Let us know in the comments.

