Sara Khan, Miss Bhopal 2007 who made her television debut with Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai has been part of the headlines a number of times. The most she’s been spoken off in the news is because of her publicised wedding to Ali Merchant on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, their split and the drama that followed.

Currently, the ex-spouses are inmates on the reality show Lock Upp. While they are maintaining their distances from each other, it doesn’t mean they aren’t talking about their relationship and why it failed. While Sara recently spoke about it and said her ex-husband cheated on her, Ali has now opened up about the same and revealed when and why it happened. Read on.

During a recent interaction on Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi and Ali Merchant spoke up about what happened between him and Sara after their much-publicised wedding on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. The actor said he was 23 when they married and now he realises that they were very kiddish, and immature then. He said, “I thought it would be a great opportunity to make history as the first couple to get married on a reality show (Bigg Boss). When two people are in love, the next step is to get married.”

Ali Merchant continued, “The wedding took place and then I came out of the Bigg Boss house. Before the show, we were living in for two years. After I came out of the show, I realised there were a lot of issues between our families. Main pagal ho gaya tha (I was going mad). I couldn’t figure out what to do. When I had left the show, she was being linked up with co-contestant Ashmit Patel.”

Talking about cheating on Sara Khan – a contestant on Lock Upp since Day 1, Ali Merchant stated, “I went to Delhi on a trip. I was in a club and I got carried away. I met a girl, we spoke over the phone. We met and I got carried away and I regretted a lot.” Stating that things blew out of proportion quickly from there, he added, “I wanted to share with her. She was still in the show. So that girl got in touch with her maamu and they told her (Sara). So it was all out in the media. Before I could damage control, the media was there and everything started falling apart. So then we separated.”

Ali Merchant also told Payal Rohatgi that after a while they met and Sara wanted to get in touch. But he added that he was with somebody else then.

