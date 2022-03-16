Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp premiered 16 days ago and has since been in the news for the drama and fights unfolding there. While the drama of exes Ali Merchant and Sara Khan’s is in the headlines the most, we now have some exclusive details of what’s in store for later today.

As per our source close to the MX Player and ALTBalaji reality show, Team Blue – led by Kaaranvir Bohra and Team Orange – led Payal Rohatgi will clash once again today. Not just that, the episode tonight will see 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Babita Phogat going on a hunger strike? Read on to know why.

Our sources close to the team of Lock Upp have exclusively informed us that Babita Phogat will be going on a hunger strike in the yard area later today. The events leading up to this is as follows. As per our informer, both Team Blue and Team Orange are once more pitted against each other in a task that requires them to mix and make cow dung cakes. The team that meets the required target first will be declared the winner.

Once more winning this Lock Upp task is Kaaranvir Bohra’s Team Blue. While the winning team rejoices, Payal Rohatgi’s Team Orange is assigned to clean the washroom – toilets and bath area, as a punishment. Babita Phogat, who is a member of the losing team, unhappy with this judgment goes on a hunger strike. As per our source, the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist was unhappy that after they handled cow dung, they had to then wash the bathroom area.

The big question now is, will Orange team leader Payal Rohatgi be able to convince her that she should stop the hunger strike. And how.

