Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The show is making heads turn with confessions of Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Payal Rohatgi and Saisha Shinde. Now actor Ali Merchant has opened up about his relationship with one of the housemates, Sara Khan and their nasty split.

The Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai actress and Ali tied the knot while the former was a contestant on another reality show, Bigg Boss 4. It was for the first time that a couple had married on Bigg Boss. Unfortunately, two months after their marriage, Sara and Ali called it quits.

During a conversation with ETimes, Ali Merchant has opened up about his recent encounter with Sara Khan. When asked if she asked for a divorce, he said, “Yes. In fact, recently. We bumped into each other at a party. I greeted her. But she made a very weird face. I came back to my manager and left it at that. Suddenly I saw a group of boys near her trying to intimidate me. I went up to them and said ‘Don’t do any drama. I don’t want to do anything that rattles you’. I surely couldn’t get intimidated by them. I perform live in front of ten thousand to twenty thousand people.”

The actor also spoke about what he did after taking a break from the industry post his controversial split from Sara Khan. Ali Merchant said, “I had taken a break from acting after the controversy erupted in my life. It became very difficult for me to accept the roles that I started getting after the controversy- all controversial roles, halke roles. I decided that I’d rather do some other work for some time. So I took up a job in Badlapur. But I was missing the industry a lot. After some time, I thought I should change tracks and I got into music. I started doing remixes and mash-ups. I became a full-fledged DJ. I am amongst the top five or ten best DJs of India.”

Ali Merchant went on to say that breaking up with Sara affected him a lot. “We were very young. We couldn’t deal with it. Main toot gaya tha. Aur, producers and actors too started behaving differently with me. I reached a point when I didn’t know what was right and what was wrong,” he said.

