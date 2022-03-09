The Kangana’s Ranaut hosted reality show Lock upp is one of the most unique reality shows of all time and has successfully garnered a lot of attention amassing millions of views for the same. The show has entered its second week and the inmates have now started voicing their opinions for the right things but Nisha Rawal is one of the contestants who has been taking a stand against anything wrong since Day 1.

In one of the incidents from the latest Lock Upp episode, Nisha Rawal was again seen taking a stand against Anjali Arora for age shaming Payal Rohatgi and other co-contestants as well. Payal and Anjali got into a verbal fight post their recent task wherein Payal said to Anjali ‘Baccho ke liye ye jagah nahi hai’ to which Anjali replied ‘Haa toh buddho ke liye bhi nahi hai, buddhe baccho ke saamne khade hai’.

That’s when Nisha Rawal spoke in support of Payal saying, “Bachhi bhi ye khuko hi bolti hai and Buddhe bhi humko yehi bol rahi hai, we are buddhe toh let’s play buddhe’. Reacting to the same Munawar Farouqi tried to shut Nisha saying, “In dono ka chal raha hai sabko lene ki jarurat nahi hai” to which Nisha gave a befitting reply which said, “She [Anjali] said buddhe and it is addressed to everybody, I will take offense for the same!”

Nisha Rawal has turned out to be one of the strongest and the most entertaining contestants in Lock Upp. From the Left Block (Blue Team) Nisha is the only one who is not chosen for Nomination.

