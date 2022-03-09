Looks like, Akshay Kumar is a big believer of let bygones be bygones which is why the superstar decided to bury the hatchet with comedian Kapil Sharma. After being mired in controversy, the actor arrived on the set of the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming flick Bachchhan Paandey. Akshay was snapped on the sets with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi.

Advertisement

A couple of days back, rumours were abuzz that Akshay Kumar had denied appearing on the comedy show following Kapil Sharma’s earlier joke that hadn’t gone down well with the Kesari actor.

Advertisement

For his latest appearance, Akshay Kumar picked a white shirt paired with black pants. Soon after their shooting began, a video of the Kesari actor calling the ‘host and dost’ ‘bewafa’ surfaced on the web. In the clip, he’s seen pointing towards the comedian while telling his fans the meaning of Bewafa.

Watch it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Earlier making the big announcement, a source had revealed to Hindustan Times, “Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after. It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Later, addressing the same controversy, Kapil Sharma had taken to social media and tweeted, “Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me thank you.”

Well, all’s well, that ends well! Don’t you agree?

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Aradhana Sharma Roped In For Kareena Kapoor Khan Narrated Spy Bahu?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube