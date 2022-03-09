Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known for giving unprecedented fame to its star cast. Be it Disha Vakani or Sunayana Fozdar, the show has earned massive praises for each and every one. Similarly, Aradhana Sharma rose to overnight success with her small role in TMKOC. The actress is now moving on to Spy Bahu.

As most know, Aradhana joined the showbiz with Splitsvilla. After a number of projects, she grabbed a small role in Taarak Mehta but the show changed her life for good. The actress has been in the news ever since, be it for her professional life or fashion avatars. She has also previously grabbed eyeballs for her sensuous saree looks.

As per TOI, Aradhana Sharma has now been roped in for a pivotal role in Spy Bahu. For the unversed, it is a new daily soap that is all set to air on Colors and will feature Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the leading roles. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress will be seen portraying an important character but details of the same have been under wraps.

As most know, Spy Bahu is grabbing a lot of attention as Kareena Kapoor Khan has associated herself with the show. The Bollywood beauty is a ‘sutradhaar’, narrator of the promo of the fictional show. The actress recently shared a BTS promo and it garnered a lot of attention among netizens.

Spy Bahu is a love story between a young spy named Sejal (Sana Sayyad) and a suspected terrorist, Yohan (Sehban Azim) Parineeta Borthakur, Ayub Khan, Shobha Khote, Bhavna Balsavar, Devashish Chandiramani are the other actors who will be seen playing pivotal roles.

Well, it will indeed be exciting to see Aradhana Sharma in Spy Bahu.

