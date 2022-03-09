Following Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra seemingly getting a lot of offers. He recently made an appearance as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp, and his fans absolutely loved him. Now it seems the actor is very keen to explore options in the fiction space.

If the latest reports are to be believed then the actor wants a break from reality shows and non-fiction assignments. It seems the actor is soon to come on board on a few OTT shows. This comes as good news for all his fans who wanted to see him in fiction space.

As per the Bollywood Life report, Karan Kundrra will soon appear in Ekta Kapoor’s show as he had a long association with the production house. The show might go on air in a few months’ time. To recall he even recently visited Balaji Telefilms with Tejasswi Prakash. While she attended meetings, Kundrra had spent time with his old friends.

Karan Kundrra is also reportedly exploring opportunities in films as well. He said to have met some people in an earlier interview with Urban Asian. As of now, his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash is making immense news.

Previously, the Kitani Mohabbat Hain actor spoke about his marriage plans with Tejasswi. During a conversation with ETimes, he said that they have not been getting enough time to spend with each other these days. He also mentioned that both of them have a tight schedule and are busy with their lives currently.

“We are not even getting time to spend good moments with each other. We have got used to each other. Four months of staying, fighting, laughing, crying, losing, winning together and suddenly we have to stay apart because she has taken up a show and we both are busy with our lives. We are just getting two-three hours with each other and we have so much to talk about. I’ve never felt like this before. Our speed has also increased when communicating with each other,” Karan Kundrra said.

