Lock Upp has become one of the most discussed reality shows of recent times not just for the controversial contestants but also for its unique format and execution. So far, the contestants Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora have left the audience quite impressed with their conduct in Kangana Ranaut’s jail. In the post recent episode, Saisha Shinde was seen opening up on a toxic relationship she was in and how she was abused by her then-boyfriend.

For the unversed, the show started on February 27th this year and it already garnered more than 15 million views in just a few days. Television actor Karan Kundrra recently entered the show as a jailor and fans loved the way he interacted with the inmates, bringing a new angle to it.

In the most recent episode of lock Upp, Saisha Shinde opened up on an abusive relationship she was in and said, “Even I was abused in a relationship but it wasn’t physical, it was mental abuse on another level. He made me feel like I am sh*t. He used to stand outside my door and just wait thinking that someone will come and I’ll cheat on him. And, let’s say if I cheat on him, he’ll catch me red-handed and he will use it against me. He used to climb on the terrace, go on the pipeline, stand on the pipeline, open the blinders of the bathroom and see slowly if I am mast***ating, to use that against me.”

Elaborating on how she was unsatisfied in the relationship, Saisha Shinde said, “Because that’s the reason than that I don’t want to have s*x with him. Back then, I thought maybe he’s saying the right thing but I was never happy in there. Physically, I was never happy at all. I used to always wonder, ‘kya mujhe samajh hi nahin aa raha hai’ because I was a woman inside who was having s*x with a gay man. Obviously, something was wrong but I told myself that I am gay only.”

