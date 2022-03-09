Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood spent some amazing years together before calling it quits earlier this week. The two were madly in love with each other and often spoke about getting married, but now things have fallen apart. Post their break up, a video is making rounds on the internet when they were participants in Ace of Space. In the video, Sood can be seen proposing to the actress but her reaction was shocking. Scroll down below to read the whole scoop.

For the unversed, Divya broke the news about her break up Sood on Monday. Sharing the unfortunate news on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to. No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend.”

Days after Divya Agarwal announced her decision to break up with Varun Sood, a YouTube channel has now shared an old video from Ace of Space where the actress can be seen responding to Sood’s proposal in a very harsh way. She says if he’s doing it for the show then the consequences will be really bad.

In the show, Varun Sood first says that he’s in love with his best friend Divya Agarwal, responding to this, the actress says, “If you’re doing this for publicity stunt or impact or anything, my dad will file a case against you and make sure you’re behind bars, cannot date anybody or marry anyone.”

Meanwhile, post their split, many speculated that Varun cheated Divya with her BFF Madhurima Roy, but soon the Bigg Boss OTT winner slammed such rumours.

Divya Agarwal wrote, “Dare anyone say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life. Respect.”

