Fans were left baffled after Divya Agarwal announced a split with long-time boyfriend Varun Sood. The duo has been dating since 2018 and was true relationship goals for many. Now, it is the Roadies star’s father Vineet Sood, who is reacting to the whole scenario. Scroll below for all the details.

It was last Sunday when Divya took to her Instagram and shared a lengthy breakup post. She mentioned how the decision was hers to make and Varun is not to be blamed for it. Just not that, the actress also mentioned that her ex-partner will always remain her best friend and requested fans to respect their decision.

Most following the news would know that Varun Sood faced a lot after the break-up announcement by Divya Agarwal. Many questioned his character and even ended up linking him with Madhurima Ro. Amidst it all, father Vineet Sood is breaking his silence and has reacted to the whole matter.

Recently, Varun Sood reacted to a troll who asked him who he wants his ‘always and forever with.’ The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant ha replied, “Divya ke saath.” Now his father took to Twitter and reacted to the same comment as, “Respect Divyas Decision. Both of you loved each other. U still do. It’s life. I have no negativity for her. She was and will continue to have my unfiltered affection and care.”

He continued, “Cherish your times in togetherness and wish her (Divya Agarwal) luck and God Speed in life. Mom and I do. Rock on.”

Check out his tweet below:

Respect Divyas Decision. Both of you loved each other. U still do. It's life. I have no negativity for her. She was and will continue to have my un filtered affection and care. Cherish your times in togetherness and wish her luck and God Speed in life. Mom and I do. Rock on. — Vineet Sood (@VineetSood15) March 6, 2022

Several Divya Agarwal fans began taking to the comment section and trolling Papa Sood for his comment. They mentioned how their favourite has loved Varun Sood from all her heart and it was unfair to blame her!

