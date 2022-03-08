Although the entertainment industry is changing and growing, women are still paid less than male actors. However, the actresses are now changing this trend and aren’t shying away from asking for equal pay from the production houses. After all, women-led films are rewriting history at the box office. Now, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has opened up on the pay disparity in the entertainment industry and has shared an unpopular opinion on the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The actress has been a part of showbiz for quite some time now. She has already proven her mettle in the industry and has done some amazing work including shows like Swarigini, Pehredaar Piya Ki and is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural franchise ‘Naagin’.

In a conversation with ETimes, Tejasswi Prakash opened up on the pay disparity in the entertainment industry and said, “From my personal experience, whatever work I’ve done so far, whichever daily soap I’ve done touchwood I’ve been paid more than the lead actor. I feel it changes according to how better you are at your job.”

Tejasswi Prakash continued shedding light on pay dynamics and added, “If you’re good at your job they will pay you whatever it takes to get you on board. Like in my case I’ve had heroes, co-actors all my life since I started working. Every show that I’ve done except for two shows I’ve done eight or nine in total, I was paid more than the hero. That’s because they wanted me. I don’t think you can blame the system saying he’s being paid more only because he’s a guy, no.”

Very well said, Tejasswi.

What are your thoughts on Tejasswi Prakash’s point of view on pay disparity in the entertainment industry? Tell us in the space below.

